Man dies of unknown causes during Stone Mountain police standoff, officers say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died of unknown causes during a standoff with DeKalb County police and a SWAT team on Thursday, police said.

Officers came to a home in the 1400 block of Bridgewater Branch after reports of shots fired near 8:30 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Police Department. A man had reportedly shot a gun inside the house after a fight with the landlord and roommates. Then he barricaded himself and threatened to shoot anyone who left, police said.

The SWAT team safely removed four people from the house. But officers later found the man “unresponsive from an unknown cause,” police said. He died at the scene.

Now, investigators are looking into the man’s cause of death. They do not believe it is suicide, one told Atlanta News First.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.