Man gunned down in front of his kids at southwest Atlanta gas station, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the killers who shot a man in front of his family after an apparent dispute at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Chevron on Campbellton Road at Delowe Drive. Police said when officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Atlanta News First spoke with the victim’s sister who came to the scene along with the victim’s father. The sister, who declined to provide her name, said she learned her brother initially went into the store to buy something, leaving his two young children and their mother in the car. She said he returned to get his phone, and that’s when someone approached him and shot him in front of his family.

“My brother, he’s very loving. He’s very caring. He’s giving,” the victim’s sister said. “I just want to say his heart was pure. I’m going to miss him so much.”

Lt. Germaine Dearlove, the homicide commander for the Atlanta Police Department, told Atlanta News First that security video showed there are two suspects. They drove off in a blue Jeep Compass SUV.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

