Marietta School Board to reviewing decision to ban book

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marietta Board of Education will make a final ruling Thursday on whether to ban the book Flamer by Mike Curato from its schools.

The novel follows a queer teen struggling with self-hate and identity while at summer camp. Some school board members deemed the material “pornographic” and “obscene.”

A meeting is being held because a parent appealed the board’s decision. The special meeting will be held Thursday at 7:45 a.m. at the Board of Education building to specifically go over this mother’s appeal.

Kayla Sargent refuses to accept the decision by the Marietta City Schools board to remove Flamer from its high school library. In a recent 16-page appeal to district leaders, Sargent argues, “When read in its entirety and in context, the 375-page book is not intended to titillate or arouse.”

Sargent believes banning books sets a dangerous precedent.

“I simply don’t believe the board is genuinely concerned about sexually explicit content,” she said. “Like the Color Purple, like Atlas Shrugged, like The Kite Runner, like Dracula - very important works of literature that are as or more sexually explicit than Flamer.”

Other parents agree that the board moved too quickly in making a decision about the book without asking for their input, so that’s what Thursday morning’s meeting will allow.

Atlanta News First will be at the meeting and will report on any new developments.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.