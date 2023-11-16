3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

MLB All-Star Game returning to Atlanta, commissioner says

The MLB All-Star Game is coming to Truist Park in 2025.
The MLB All-Star Game is coming to Truist Park in 2025.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is returning to Atlanta.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the game would be at Truist Park, home of the Braves, in 2025.

It’ll be the third time the city will host the game, and the first time Truist Park will host it. Atlanta Stadium held the 1972 Midsummer Classic, and Turner Field hosted the 2000 All-Star Game.

The 2021 All-Star Game was awarded to the city by MLB in 2019 but in April 2021 – just three months before the game – it was moved to Denver’s Coors Field following objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

In a statement about the announcement, Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said, “Time and time again, Atlanta has proven to be a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events,” adding he’s excited that baseball fans “will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer.”

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said:

“More than a year away from the first pitch of the game, we already know the winner of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game—Atlanta. We are honored to welcome Major League Baseball to metro Atlanta. From local businesses to hotels to restaurant servers, the economic impact will benefit countless Atlantans. Add this to FIFA, the College Football Playoff National Championship, the U.S. Soccer Training Center—there is no doubt Atlanta is now the sports capital of the nation.”

Manfred called the Braves “a model of success on and off the field,” making them deserving to host the All-Star Game.

“Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025,” Manfred said. “We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways.”

Next year’s All-Star Game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Judge issues protective order after videos leaked in Trump indictment
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
Long embraced as a social hotspot, Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close on Nov. 30 after more than...
‘Sadness and disappointment’: Popular Midtown restaurant closing after 10 years, owner says
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Abriya Ellison
Shot at a birthday party, she now faces the high cost of survival
Shooting survivors face the high cost of living
Shooting survivors face the high cost of living
Kpadeh Jones, 19, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with one count of Malice...
Third arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football star
Smashed window glass in car
Around 70 employee vehicles broken into overnight at Lawrenceville hospital, police say