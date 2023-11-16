Person on scooter killed after being hit by MARTA bus

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA bus hit and killed a person riding on a scooter near the Arts Center MARTA station, MARTA said.

According to MARTA, the bus was entering the bus loop at the Arts Center station when it hit the rider. The bus loop is closed for the investigation.

Buses are being redirected to a bus stop on 15th Street. The station is serviced by the 27, 37, 40, 94 and 110 bus lines, as well as multiple other local and regional connections.

According to MARTA, rail service has not been affected by the incident.

