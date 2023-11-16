3-Degree Guarantee
Police search for missing man last seen leaving Snellville personal care home

Ronald Dix
Ronald Dix(DeKalb Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who left his personal care home in Gwinnett County on Thursday.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Ronald Dix, 30, was last seen on Winterberry Lane after leaving the facility in unincorporated Snellville.

“He originally told his caretaker he was going to the nearby convenience store on Stone Mountain Highway, but he has not been seen since,” police said.

Dix is around 6 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Dix was last seen wearing a white shirt, orange jacket vest, dark jeans and a black school cap, police said.

If you have seen Ronald Dix, call 911 or contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5000.

