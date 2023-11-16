3-Degree Guarantee
Sen. Warnock releases new report on need for cap on insulin costs

Sen. Raphael Warnock's office released a new report reaffirming the need for a $35 insulin cap.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s office released a new report showing who is left behind when it comes to insulin and diabetes.

The report breaks down the reasons behind his push for federal legislation to lower high insulin costs.

According to the report, there are 813 “insulin deserts” across the country, with more than 12 million uninsured Americans living in them, most of which are in the South.

The report defines an “insulin desert” as a county with high rates of uninsured populations and high rates of diabetes.

Georgia ranks 6th out of the top 10 states for this.

Warnock has been pushing for a $35 insulin cap and hosted a roundtable several months ago explaining why this must happen to help those impacted.

Read the full report here:

https://www.warnock.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/398159-Insulin-Deserts-Report-DIGITAL-003.pdf

