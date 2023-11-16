Serious crash closes a portion of I-85 North in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A serious crash closed the northbound lanes of I-85 Thursday morning at the Pleasantdale Road exit in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in at 5:47 a.m. and three people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

DeKalb Fire says it’s a multiple-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle and a truck carrying propane gas. There is a propane leak, and a Hazmat team has responded to the scene.

One lane has reopened to traffic, but heavy delays continue in the area.

#UPDATE | One lane has reopened and one car involved is being towed away. Crews working hard to safely clear this early morning crash. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/t7tKj3Cg7E — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) November 16, 2023

Atlanta News First is working to find out more. Check back for updates.

