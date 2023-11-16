3-Degree Guarantee
Serious crash closes a portion of I-85 North in DeKalb County

A serious crash has the northbound lanes of I-85 closed Thursday morning at the Pleasantdale Road exit in DeKalb County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A serious crash closed the northbound lanes of I-85 Thursday morning at the Pleasantdale Road exit in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in at 5:47 a.m. and three people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

DeKalb Fire says it’s a multiple-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle and a truck carrying propane gas. There is a propane leak, and a Hazmat team has responded to the scene.

One lane has reopened to traffic, but heavy delays continue in the area.

Atlanta News First is working to find out more. Check back for updates.

