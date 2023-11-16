South Fulton’s Camelot complex ordered to address code violations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Fulton apartment complex plagued by reports of crime and complaints of poor housing conditions is back in the spotlight.

The city’s code enforcement was at Camelot Condominiums after a court recently gave a consent order that Camelot has to fix its blight issues.

“The initial complaints were squatters but also there are multiple code enforcement violations,” South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau said on Wednesday.

He knows those violations first-hand as a former tenant.

He lived at the complex last year and highlighted the reported unsafe living conditions.

On Wednesday, he was back at his former complex doing a walkthrough with the city’s code enforcement after a court recently gave a consent order that Camelot has to fix its code violations.

“In addition to mold there, there are a lot of electrical issues. The illegal wiring and stealing of power from units that was happening when I lived here in 2022, it’s still going on. We just got documented evidence,” said kamau.

He said crime has also been an issue.

“When I lived out here in 2022, three people were murdered. In 2023, seven people have been murdered. Crime out here is pretty bad,” said kamau.

He said with a complex that has had dozens of code violations in just the past couple of years, there’s a strong argument for stronger policy to ensure there is livable, affordable housing.

“I think we need to strengthen our rental regulations both at the state and city level, but we have been asking how these units have been rented out when they have all these violations,” said kamau.

The city says Camelot’s HOA will have four months to come into compliance with the code violations they found on Wednesday and make monthly reports on the progress.

Camelot HOA Board members told Atlanta News First they had a good meeting with code enforcement on Wednesday.

They say they plan to meet to develop a plan to get rid of squatters, power theft and to clean up the property.

