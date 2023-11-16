3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

South Fulton’s Camelot complex ordered to address code violations

The city’s code enforcement was at Camelot Condominiums after a court recently gave a consent order that Camelot has to fix its blight issues.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Fulton apartment complex plagued by reports of crime and complaints of poor housing conditions is back in the spotlight.

The city’s code enforcement was at Camelot Condominiums after a court recently gave a consent order that Camelot has to fix its blight issues.

“The initial complaints were squatters but also there are multiple code enforcement violations,” South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau said on Wednesday.

He knows those violations first-hand as a former tenant.

He lived at the complex last year and highlighted the reported unsafe living conditions.

On Wednesday, he was back at his former complex doing a walkthrough with the city’s code enforcement after a court recently gave a consent order that Camelot has to fix its code violations.

“In addition to mold there, there are a lot of electrical issues. The illegal wiring and stealing of power from units that was happening when I lived here in 2022, it’s still going on. We just got documented evidence,” said kamau.

He said crime has also been an issue.

“When I lived out here in 2022, three people were murdered. In 2023, seven people have been murdered. Crime out here is pretty bad,” said kamau.

He said with a complex that has had dozens of code violations in just the past couple of years, there’s a strong argument for stronger policy to ensure there is livable, affordable housing.

“I think we need to strengthen our rental regulations both at the state and city level, but we have been asking how these units have been rented out when they have all these violations,” said kamau.

The city says Camelot’s HOA will have four months to come into compliance with the code violations they found on Wednesday and make monthly reports on the progress.

Camelot HOA Board members told Atlanta News First they had a good meeting with code enforcement on Wednesday.

They say they plan to meet to develop a plan to get rid of squatters, power theft and to clean up the property.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Misty Hampton’s lawyer admits to releasing Trump plea bargain videos
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Rising commercial rental prices hitting metro Atlanta businesses hard
Rising commercial rental prices hitting metro Atlanta businesses hard
Career and resource fair provides job opportunities for ex-offenders
Career and resource fair provides job opportunities for ex-offenders
A fund intended for inmate care will soon be dissolved after the Fulton County Board of...
Fulton County commissioners vote to abolish ‘Inmate Welfare Fund’
On Monday, Fire Chief Roderick Smith denied that equipment shortages impacted their response.
Dispatch calls challenge LaVista fire response
The incident happened in the Windy Hill Road and S Cobb Drive area.
Shooting involving officer reported, Cobb police say