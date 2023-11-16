The spirit of giving on display as 2,000 turkeys are given to families in need

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Two thousand families in DeKalb County won’t have to worry about the expense of a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

Hundreds of families lined up early Thursday morning, winding through the campus of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia for a free turkey giveaway.

The giveaway, which began eight years ago, is in partnership with 1-800-TruckWreck, Witherite Law Group, and V-103 The People’s Station.

“I think it’s important not just to represent a single family, but we need to represent and care for the communities where our families come from,” said Amy Witherite, owner of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “Our families have food in securities, and we need to help them in every way that we can. And this is just one small thing that we do.”

Food insecurity in Georgia is great. In fact, it’s slightly higher than the national average, according to America Health Rankings. Georgia comes in at number 22, with nearly 10-percent of households unable to provide adequate food for every person in their home. The average food insecure family of four skips an average of 100 meals per month.

“This could be me out there. So, I’m really grateful that I’m able to help,” said DT Den’Trell, a volunteer with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

During Thursday’s giveaway, each family received a 20-pound box of food, filled with a Thanksgiving turkey, fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable food items.

The giveaway took place from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the parking of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia.

