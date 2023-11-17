3-Degree Guarantee
$10K reward being offered to find hit-and-run driver in year-long cold case

Brittany Glover died in September 2022 after a driver struck her and drove away. There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for information about the driver.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta City councilwoman is hoping a $10,000 reward will help find the person who killed Brittany Glover.

The 33-year-old was killed by a hit-and-run driver in September 2022.

Glover’s family said she was leaving an event when she was struck crossing the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley.

“A lot of heartache, real heartache, pain and grieving for my daughter. That was my only daughter,” said Glover’s mother, Valerie Handy-Carey.

Handy-Carey has been working alongside Councilwoman Keisha Waites, who helped raise the money.

Glover was a vegan food truck owner who was starting a career as a flight attendant in Atlanta.

“The fact that I wasn’t there in those final moments, while she was probably thinking, ‘Mom, are you going to come get me, come help me?’ I couldn’t do that,” said Handy-Carey.

A recent study by Propel ATL found pedestrian deaths in the city are increasing at an alarming rate.

Results of the study found:

- Pedestrian deaths have increased by 23% from previous years.

- There was a total of 38 pedestrian deaths in the city in 2022.

- 25 of those deaths were in majority-Black neighborhoods.

Waites spoke to the issue, saying: “Unfortunately, in many of those communities there’s challenges to lighting, there’s challenges to additional cameras, proper sidewalks – there is a disparity.”

Glover’s mother has become a pedestrian-safety advocate. She is working with Waites to address the shortcomings.

“Ultimately, that’s what we want to do, we want to save lives right now. It’s bigger than just Brittany, and we want to make a positive impact in the community through her life,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

