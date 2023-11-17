3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

33-year-old Chamblee police officer dies of sudden illness, department says

Sgt. Samuel K. Curry was 33 when he died on Wednesday. He was a father of four and had been...
Sgt. Samuel K. Curry was 33 when he died on Wednesday. He was a father of four and had been with the department since 2014.(Chamblee Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chamblee Police Department is mourning after one of its own died from complications related to a “sudden illness,” it said.

Sgt. Samuel K. Curry was 33 when he died on Wednesday. He was a father of four and had been with the department since 2014.

Curry attended South University in Savannah, where he earned a degree in criminal justice. Nine years ago, he joined the Chamblee Police Department as a patrolman, later becoming a traffic enforcement officer in July 2020. Five months later, he was promoted to sergeant, police said.

Curry loved to cook and was a reliable leader, according to the police department.

“He served with dedication and professionalism, up until his untimely passing,” the department said. “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loving family and friends.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Judge issues protective order after videos leaked in Trump indictment
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Person of interest in the multiple entering autos at Northside Hospital.
Around 70 employee vehicles broken into overnight at Lawrenceville hospital, police say
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevron gas station on Campbellton Road.
Man gunned down in front of his kids at southwest Atlanta gas station, family says
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments

Latest News

Robert William Brown, 27, was charged with three counts of computer invasion of privacy, making...
GBI: Former Woodstock police officer charged with invasion of privacy, oath violation
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Digital driver’s license, state ID can save time at airport, DDS says
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport anticipates 3.6M travelers to pass through for Thanksgiving holiday
Books to Kids
Atlanta News First’s ‘Books to Kids’ visits Lee Street Elementary in Jonesboro
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Train derails, catches fire northwest Atlanta