33-year-old Chamblee police officer dies of sudden illness, department says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chamblee Police Department is mourning after one of its own died from complications related to a “sudden illness,” it said.

Sgt. Samuel K. Curry was 33 when he died on Wednesday. He was a father of four and had been with the department since 2014.

Curry attended South University in Savannah, where he earned a degree in criminal justice. Nine years ago, he joined the Chamblee Police Department as a patrolman, later becoming a traffic enforcement officer in July 2020. Five months later, he was promoted to sergeant, police said.

Curry loved to cook and was a reliable leader, according to the police department.

“He served with dedication and professionalism, up until his untimely passing,” the department said. “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loving family and friends.”

