3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Judge issues protective order after videos leaked in Trump indictment
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Person of interest in the multiple entering autos at Northside Hospital.
Around 70 employee vehicles broken into overnight at Lawrenceville hospital, police say
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevron gas station on Campbellton Road.
Man gunned down in front of his kids at southwest Atlanta gas station, family says
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments

Latest News

A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk shatters window at coffee shop
Crews are on the scene of a train derailment and fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.
Crews responds to train derailment, fire in northwest Atlanta
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a residential neighborhood in south DeKalb County.
Father of one-week-old son killed outside DeKalb County home, family says
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Crews respond to train derailment, fire in northwest Atlanta