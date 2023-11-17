3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta airport anticipates 3.6M travelers to pass through for Thanksgiving holiday

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually long wait times.(Contributed)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta airport officials are expecting 3.6 million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport between now and Tuesday, Nov. 28.

“For this Thanksgiving holiday time period, we’re anticipating to screen just under 1.1 million travelers,” said Robert Spinden, the federal security director with TSA. “We expect the overall busiest days to be today, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then the Sunday after.”

It’s all hands on deck for TSA and airlines.

“We’ve seen significant operational improvements, we’ve hired over 2,100 employees,” said Joe Miller, the ATL VP for Delta Airlines. “In addition, we’re bringing in 300 seasonals who are going to help with wheelchair services, helping with unaccompanied minors, and helping in the lobby.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Judge issues protective order after videos leaked in Trump indictment
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Person of interest in the multiple entering autos at Northside Hospital.
Around 70 employee vehicles broken into overnight at Lawrenceville hospital, police say
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevron gas station on Campbellton Road.
Man gunned down in front of his kids at southwest Atlanta gas station, family says
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments

Latest News

Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Young Thug’s trial: 10 questions and their fascinating answers
President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the...
New study casts more doubt on JFK assassination’s ‘magic bullet’
Prosecutors said Steven O’Neal Smith was convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault in...
Man found guilty of murdering cousin at abandoned home, DeKalb DA says
New digital video reconstructs JFK's assassination, 60 years ago
New digital video reconstructs JFK's assassination, 60 years ago
Books to Kids
Atlanta News First’s ‘Books to Kids’ visits Lee Street Elementary in Jonesboro