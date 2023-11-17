Atlanta airport anticipates 3.6M travelers to pass through for Thanksgiving holiday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta airport officials are expecting 3.6 million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport between now and Tuesday, Nov. 28.

“For this Thanksgiving holiday time period, we’re anticipating to screen just under 1.1 million travelers,” said Robert Spinden, the federal security director with TSA. “We expect the overall busiest days to be today, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then the Sunday after.”

It’s all hands on deck for TSA and airlines.

“We’ve seen significant operational improvements, we’ve hired over 2,100 employees,” said Joe Miller, the ATL VP for Delta Airlines. “In addition, we’re bringing in 300 seasonals who are going to help with wheelchair services, helping with unaccompanied minors, and helping in the lobby.”

