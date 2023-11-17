3-Degree Guarantee
Braves trade right-hander Nick Anderson to Royals for cash

The Kansas City Royals acquired Nick Anderson from the Braves on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
The Kansas City Royals acquired Nick Anderson from the Braves on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)((AP Photo/Chris O'Meara))
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - The Braves jettisoned their third arbitration-eligible player in two days, trading right-hander Nick Anderson to the Kansas City Royals on Friday for cash.

A day earlier, Atlanta dealt pitcher Mike Soroka and infielder Nicky Lopez to the Chicago White Sox along with pitchers Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens and infielder Braden Shewmake for left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer.

The 33-year-old Anderson was 4-0 with one save and a 3.06 ERA in 35 appearances. He missed the 2022 season following surgery on Oct. 27, 2021, to repair a torn right UCL.

Anderson is 11-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 128 relief appearances over four seasons for Miami (2019), Tampa Bay (2019-21) and the Braves. He won Game 2 of the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Left-hander Austin Cox was designated for assignment by the Royals to open a roster spot. The 26-year-old was 0-1 with a 4.54 ERA in three starts and 21 relief appearances for the Royals, making his big league debut on May 4.

Bummer has a $5.5 million salary next year in the final guaranteed season of a $16 million, five-year deal that includes team options at $7.25 million for 2025 and $7.5 million for 2026. Each option carries a $1.25 million buyout.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

