Car slams into Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roads are closed near the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office after a car hit a gas line and slammed into the building, according to Atlanta police.

The crash happened at Central Avenue and Alice Street. Police said the car hit the gas line then slammed into the medical examiner’s office.

According to police, there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.