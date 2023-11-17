3-Degree Guarantee
Car slams into Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, police say

According to police, there were no injuries.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roads are closed near the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office after a car hit a gas line and slammed into the building, according to Atlanta police.

The crash happened at Central Avenue and Alice Street. Police said the car hit the gas line then slammed into the medical examiner’s office.

According to police, there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

