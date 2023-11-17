Crews responds to train derailment, fire in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment and fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

It happened on the 1800 block of Defoor Avenue. Multiple rail cars from a CSX freight train are reportedly on fire. Fire officials say 9-10 cars derailed. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Several roads are closed in the area, including Defoor Avenue.

Atlanta Fire is handling the scene.

