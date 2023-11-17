3-Degree Guarantee
Crews responds to train derailment, fire in northwest Atlanta

Crews are on the scene of a train derailment and fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment and fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

It happened on the 1800 block of Defoor Avenue. Multiple rail cars from a CSX freight train are reportedly on fire. Fire officials say 9-10 cars derailed. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Several roads are closed in the area, including Defoor Avenue.

Atlanta Fire is handling the scene.

Atlanta News First is headed there to bring you the latest developments. Check back for updates.

