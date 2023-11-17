Digital driver’s license, state ID can save time at airport, DDS says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re flying this holiday season, the Georgia Department of Driver Services said you can cut your time at the airport with a digital driver’s license or state ID.

The digital IDs can speed up the process at some Transportation Security Administration PreCheck checkpoints, including the South Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to DDS.

“As we embrace the digital era, I encourage all Georgians to add their digital driver’s license or ID to their smartphone wallet,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said in a news release. “As we prepare for more acceptance of this technology, you will be ready for seamless and secure identity verification.”

The digital IDs, however, aren’t replacements for the physical copies, which you’ll still need to carry with you, DDS said.

For more information on how to get a digital driver’s license or ID, which are free to download, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.