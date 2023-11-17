‘Erica’s Law’ designed to crack down on street racing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Erica Pines, life took a turn for the worse four months ago. She said a superspeeder crashed into her car on the interstate and shattered her ankle into pieces.

“I’ve been in a cast and now I’ve moved to this big heavy air cast boot,” Pines said.

As a result, she’s had three surgeries, roughly $300,000 in medical bills and hasn’t walked since July 28.

“What upsets me is I know accidents happen. This was someone acting foolish on our roadways for a thrill. And they’re getting away with acting foolish on our roadways for a thrill and it has to stop,” Pines said.

Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Waites introduced a resolution called “Erica’s Law.” The intent is to encourage state lawmakers to strengthen laws tied to street racing.

“Because of the significance of this, she could have been killed so this is a life-or-death conversation. So we believe this is a way to make our city safer,” Waites said. “Ultimately, at the end of the day, we want to put legislation on the books that will make our city safe and to address a chronic and pervasive issue that has not gone on for two decades.”

Erica’s Law calls for a five-year license suspension for first offenders, a 10-year suspension for the second offense and a lifetime suspension for a third offense.

“The folks like me, it is not fair for us to walk into a courtroom and the person that did this damage to us receives a fine and a slap on the wrist,” Pines said. “This isn’t about Erica. This is about the people of Georgia.”

Erica’s Law passed the public safety and finance committees at Atlanta City Hall. It will go before full council on Monday and if approved, they will take it to the General Assembly in January and encourage them to take action with statewide legislation.

