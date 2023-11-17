Father of one-week-old son killed outside DeKalb County home, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a residential neighborhood in south DeKalb County.

Police responded to the Creekwood Hills subdivision off Boring Road at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Atlanta News First spoke with a woman at the scene named Tammy Castlin. She said the victim is her 34-year-old son Brandon. She said he and his girlfriend were raising four children, including their one-week-old son.

Castlin said her son had just left the home on Huntwood Drive when the shooting happened. She said whoever killed her son stole his Cadillac and his wallet. She said he and his girlfriend had just recently brought their new baby to her house for a visit when he was gunned down.

“He just turned 34 in September. Just had a son, and now he’s gone. I just seen him before. He got here. He just left my house,” Castlin said. “You took a jewel from my family. You took a jewel from me. That was my child. You had no right to take him.”

The victim’s mother says she learned from police that initially the killers took her son’s phones, but they eventually threw them out. Detectives now have his phones, she said.

If you have any information that might help detectives find the killers, contact the DeKalb County Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.