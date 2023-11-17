3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 70s today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the 70s.

Friday’s summary

High - 71°

Normal high - 64°

Chance of rain - 20% after 7 p.m.

Warm today, nice weekend

For a second straight day, highs will reach into the low 70s this afternoon! It will be mostly cloudy, but dry for much of the day. As a weak cool front moves in north Georgia tonight, a few showers will be possible after 7 p.m.

The weekend will be dry with highs staying above average in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FIRST ALERT for rain, storms Tuesday

A stronger cold front will sweep through the southeast U.S. on Tuesday, which will lead to our best chance of rain in weeks. In addition to rain, isolated storms will also be possible.

Dry, cold for Thanksgiving

After our rain and storms on Tuesday, high pressure will build into north Georgia on Wednesday, which will lead to a dry and cold Thanksgiving Day.

