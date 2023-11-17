GBI: Former Woodstock police officer charged with invasion of privacy, oath violation

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Woodstock police officer is facing several charges, including invasion of privacy, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Robert William Brown, 27, was charged with three counts of computer invasion of privacy, making false statements to law enforcement and violation of oath by a public officer, the GBI said.

The GBI said in October, it was asked to investigate “allegations of criminal misconduct” by Brown.

Brown is believed to have “illegally obtained” personal information on two people sometime between December 2022 and September of this year and made false statements to the agency during its investigation.

Brown was taken to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

The GBI did not say how long Brown was with the Woodstock Police Department.

Once its investigation is done, it will be turned over to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, according to the GBI.

