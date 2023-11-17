3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

GBI releases video of 3 men wanted in death of metro Atlanta woman

Brianna Long, 21, was shot and killed Oct. 29 at the Pier Bar in Remerton.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released security footage of people of interest in the death of a metro Atlanta woman.

Brianna Long, 21, was shot and killed Oct. 29 at the Pier Bar in Remerton. According to the GBI, she was finishing work at the bar around 2:30 a.m. when she was shot.

Long was a native of Dallas, Georgia, and a student at Valdosta State University.

The GBI released video Friday of three men wanted in connection with the investigation.

The GBI said the shooting “stemmed from some type of altercation that happened outside The Pier.”

The GBI released video Friday of three men wanted in connection with the investigation. The agency said the men were last seen at the Baytree Place shopping plaza in Remerton Oct. 29.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI’s Thomasville office at 229-225-4090.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Judge issues protective order after videos leaked in Trump indictment
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Person of interest in the multiple entering autos at Northside Hospital.
Around 70 employee vehicles broken into overnight at Lawrenceville hospital, police say
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Train derails, catches fire northwest Atlanta
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevron gas station on Campbellton Road.
Man gunned down in front of his kids at southwest Atlanta gas station, family says

Latest News

The GBI released video Friday of three men wanted in connection with the investigation.
GBI releases video of person of interest in Brianna Long's death
Brianna Long, 21, was shot and killed Oct. 29 at the Pier Bar in Remerton.
GBI releases video of persons of interest in death of metro Atlanta woman
Fort Stewart
Family of four killed at Fort Stewart identified, early investigation indicates a ‘domestic’ incident
Max, a South Fulton police K-9 officer, died Friday after being shot.
South Fulton K-9 dies after hit by gunfire from College Park officer, police say