GBI releases video of 3 men wanted in death of metro Atlanta woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released security footage of people of interest in the death of a metro Atlanta woman.

Brianna Long, 21, was shot and killed Oct. 29 at the Pier Bar in Remerton. According to the GBI, she was finishing work at the bar around 2:30 a.m. when she was shot.

Long was a native of Dallas, Georgia, and a student at Valdosta State University.

The GBI released video Friday of three men wanted in connection with the investigation.

The GBI said the shooting “stemmed from some type of altercation that happened outside The Pier.”

The GBI released video Friday of three men wanted in connection with the investigation. The agency said the men were last seen at the Baytree Place shopping plaza in Remerton Oct. 29.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI’s Thomasville office at 229-225-4090.

