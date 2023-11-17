3-Degree Guarantee
Here’s why Fani Willis wants to revoke Harrison Floyd’s bond

A Nov. 21 hearing has been set to determine whether Floyd will return to the notorious Fulton County Jail.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Harrison Floyd was the only co-defendant who was jailed in former President Donald Trump’s historic, Fulton County indictment for allegedly trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Now, he may be the only one who’s going back to jail, as Fulton County DA Fani Willis filed a motion on Nov. 15 to revoke Floyd’s $100,000 bond.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has set a Nov. 21 hearing to determine if Floyd’s bond will be revoked as requested by Willis.

Prosecutors alleged Floyd has violated his bond conditions by posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, “in an effort to intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses, and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

His actions amounted to “intentional and flagrant violations” of his bond conditions, prosecutors said.

Chris Kachouroff, an attorney for Floyd, told the Associated Press Willis’ attempt to revoke his client’s bond was nonsense, and that “she’s not going to get it granted.” Kachouroff also said he plans to file a motion to disqualify Willis from the prosecution “because of her personal animus against my client.”

After Willis filed a motion to revoke Floyd’s bond, Floyd took to social media to condemn her request.

“No one should be afraid of telling the truth, especially in America,” Floyd said on X (formerly known as Twitter.) “I’ve Done Nothing Wrong.”

In another post, Floyd said, “If you really cared about Black Men, 10 wouldn’t have died in 9 months at the Fulton County Jail! You’re revoking my bond WHILE YOUR AT A FUNDRAISER for re-election. Did someone pay you for this?”

Floyd, the only co-defendant in Trump’s indictment to be jailed, had earlier reached a bond agreement of $100,000.

Floyd was one of the last Trump co-defendants to surrender at the Fulton County jail, and the only one who did not arrange a bond settlement before turning himself in.

The motion to revoke Floyd’s bond is the latest in a series of head-spinning developments over the last 72 hours regarding Trump’s Georgia indictment.

El expresidente Donald Trump en el tribunal de la ciudad de Nueva York donde se le sigue juicio...

On Tuesday, a series of leaked videos from four Trump co-defendants appeared to show the nation’s 45th president determined not to leave the White House despite 2020 general election results.

Those leaks led Willis to file an emergency motion late Tuesday afternoon seeking a protective order of some of the evidence in her case.

Willis’ motion came after several national and local media outlets reported on videotaped conversations from Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Scott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro, that, according to CNN, were part of the plea deals they arranged with Willis’ office.

McAfee granted the order during a Wednesday hearing, a hearing in which Jonathan Miller, an attorney representing another Trump co-defendant, Misty Hampton, admitted to leaking the videos to “one media outlet,” he said.

Jonathan Miller, the attorney representing Misty Hampton in Donald Trump's Atlanta trial, admitted on Wednesday that he leaked videos to a national news outlet.

Floyd, unlike the other 18 Trump co-defendants, did not pre-negotiate a bond before he turned himself, a move that would have allowed him to wait for his day in court on his own recognizance.

Floyd identifies himself a a former U.S. Marine who’s active with the group, “Black Voices for Trump.”

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

