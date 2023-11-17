3-Degree Guarantee
Hundreds of Atlantans participate in sleepout to reduce youth homelessness

More than 200 people spent the night at the Covenant House in Georgia to raise awareness and funds for youth homelessness, the organization said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 200 people spent the night at the Covenant House in Georgia to raise awareness and funds for youth homelessness, the organization said.

The nonprofit has hosted the sleepout in Atlanta for 12 years, but representatives said 2023 had the biggest turnout yet. The sleepers are looking to raise $1.1 million to help the more than 3,000 young people experiencing homelessness and trafficking in Atlanta. The funds will be used to support the organization’s residential programs and other support services, Covenant House said.

Georgia joins several other states in hosting the sleepouts, where participants give up the comfort of their beds to better understand and help people who are homeless.

The Atlanta sleepout has raised more than $700,000 so far. You can donate here.

