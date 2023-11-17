Man with knife arrested after attempted burglary at LaGrange college, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man with a knife was arrested during an attempted burglary at West Georgia Technical College Friday morning, according to LaGrange police.

Antonio Bandiera, 27, faces charges of burglary, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a knife on school grounds.

Police were called to the Callaway Conference Center near 3:30 a.m. after an alarm in the building went off, they said. They reportedly found Bandiera inside with computer equipment from the college and a knife more than three inches long.

Police ask anyone with information to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623. You can also report anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

