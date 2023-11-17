Marietta computer repair store owner finds business riddled with bullets

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gerard Niblack owns 404 Computer and Cell Phone Repair in Marietta.

Last Saturday he closed up his shop around 6 p.m. and returned Monday morning to find 16 bullet holes in his front windows.

“It was torn up pretty good. There was glass everywhere,” Niblack said. “It was pretty scary.”

Marietta Police say whoever shot up the store used a small caliber handgun. They haven’t identified any suspects.

Niblack says thankfully no one was inside the shop when the shooting happened. But when customers showed up to have their devices repaired on Wednesday, they were equally as shocked to see the damage.

“It’s a nice suburban area and I know the owner, and I know the atmosphere, and I’m very surprised something like this happened,” customer George Wright said.

Marietta Police told Atlanta News First this is not an area where they are commonly called to investigate shootings.

“I’m concerned for my safety now. I mean it was never like this before,” Niblack said.

If you know anything about who shot at the computer and phone repair store, call the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5300.

“I don’t know what led up to it, I’m very shocked but I hope that the police and investigation get down to the bottom of it,” Wright said.

