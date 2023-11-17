New study casts more doubt on JFK assassination’s ‘magic bullet’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Colorado-based company with an office in Atlanta has released its findings related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination ahead of that fateful day’s 60th anniversary.

Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, while his motorcade passed through downtown’s Dealey Plaza. The Warren Commission was assembled to investigate the shooting; its 1964 report determined Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman, firing a total of three shots that struck Kennedy and Texas Gov. John Connolly, who was riding in the presidential limousine’s front seat.

However, the study from Knott Laboratory combined high-definition laser scans with photographs, films and other evidence to create a digital twin of Dealey Plaza. The accuracy in the tested bullet trajectories shows the exit point on Kennedy and entry point on . Connally to have a significant angle difference.

Stanley Stoll, CEO of Knott Laboratory, said evidence suggests the potential of a fourth shot from another location indicating a second gunman and perhaps a wider conspiracy to kill the president.

“With the ability to measure distances, locations and angles from the point cloud, we could develop the exact trajectory between Oswald’s shooting position and points on each body,” Stoll said. “Our team tested bullet trajectories using the two frames from the Zapruder film where the first shots occurred and the known entry and exit points on Kennedy and Connally.”

Knott Laboratory was hired by John Orr, a former Justice Department attorney, who conducted his own investigation as a private citizen, making trips to the National Archives to review every document available, and even being permitted to examine original evidence such as the president’s shirt.

In 1995, Orr sent his report to then-Attorney General Janet Reno, which did achieve some reexamination of the evidence by the FBI, but ultimately didn’t lead to anything new or conclusive. Once Orr hired Knott in 2018, modern science was able to corroborate his theory.

The “single bullet theory” concluded that one of the three shots fired from the window by Oswald struck both Kennedy and Connally. The report stated that the bullet hit Kennedy in the back, exited his neck, entered Connally in the right armpit, exited his chest, went through his right wrist and embedded in his left thigh.

To reconstruct the scene with modern technology, Knott Laboratory conducted a high-definition laser scan of Dealey Plaza to generate a point cloud of up to two million points per second, to accurately measure point-to-point anywhere in the scene. Knott Laboratory also obtained historic photographic evidence from the plaza, the limousine, and the “Zapruder film,” which is widely known as the best video footage of the incident in its entirety.

From this point cloud, forensic engineers matched images from the scene and the Zapruder film. They modeled the presidential limousine using multiple photographs and established the correct dimensions of the vehicle. They synced frames from the Zapruder film into the digital recreation of the scene. The match moving enabled the alignment of the digital models of Kennedy and Connally in the vehicle to establish their positions frame by frame throughout the incident.

“The shooting position, bullet exit point on President Kennedy, and entry point on Governor Connally should all be reasonably in line,” Stoll said. “When drawing this line from the sixth floor perch of the Texas Book Depository to the positions of the two men and their entry/exit points, we found a significant angle difference.

“This case is ongoing, but evidence strongly suggests there is more to the story in this historic event. Modern science refutes the Warren Commission’s findings on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy,” he said.

