Officer fires gun while pursuing suspect inside Emory University Hospital Midtown, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man with a gun inside Emory University Hospital Midtown caused a scare on Friday afternoon, according to police.

At around 12:30 p.m., police went to 150 Merritts Avenue after reports of a possible stolen vehicle. A citizen told them the suspect was running from a nearby apartment. Police then found the suspect, who was armed, near West Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue. They chased him, and he ran into the hospital, police said.

Inside the building, police said one of the officers shot his gun but nobody was hit. The man was then arrested without incident.

Police initially said the incident involved a patient with a gun inside an ambulance and that no shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing. Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

