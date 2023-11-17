Police investigating threat sent to Conyers high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Conyers police are investigating a threat sent to Rockdale County High School students Friday morning, they said.

The threat, which has not been named, probably isn’t credible, police said. It is unknown if the school is in lockdown.

“Extra precautions are being taken to ensure those attending the school are safe,” the department said in a statement.

Atlanta News First has reached out to the high school for more information.

