3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Rapper Russ’ Roswell home ‘ransacked’ by thieves, police say

The home of platinum-selling rapper Russ, whose real name is Russell Vitale, was “ransacked” by...
The home of platinum-selling rapper Russ, whose real name is Russell Vitale, was “ransacked” by thieves Friday, according to Roswell police.(Hassan Ammar | AP)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The home of platinum-selling rapper Russ, whose real name is Russell Vitale, was “ransacked” by thieves Friday, according to Roswell police.

According to police, officers went to Russ’ home just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The home was empty, but an incident report stated “the home had clearly been ransacked.”

“Almost every drawer in the residence was open, jewelry boxes were open and empty, and most couch cushions had been removed and thrown on the floor,” the report states.

Russ told police the burglars had taken five guns, two purses and a 2020 Mercedes C Class AMG belonging to his girlfriend. The two purses were valued at $24,000 total and the car was valued at $50,000.

Police said security camera footage showed between two and four people entering the house around 10:15 p.m. Thursday and left around midnight with a backpack and multiple suitcases.

The Mercedes was last seen getting on I-285 from Riverside Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Russ is perhaps best known for his 2017 album “There’s Really a Wolf,” which went two times platinum and featured the top ten hit “Losin Control.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Judge issues protective order after videos leaked in Trump indictment
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Person of interest in the multiple entering autos at Northside Hospital.
Around 70 employee vehicles broken into overnight at Lawrenceville hospital, police say
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Spilled fuel cleaned up after train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevron gas station on Campbellton Road.
Man gunned down in front of his kids at southwest Atlanta gas station, family says

Latest News

Millions of children unvaccinated against measles
Millions of children unvaccinated against measles
Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says
ANF+ RECORDING
GBI: Former Woodstock police officer arrested amid stalking allegations
ANF+ RECORDING
Rosalynn Carter enters home hospice care, family says
No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, according to police. The situation is...
No injuries after armed person enters Emory University Hospital Midtown, police say