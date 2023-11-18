1 injured in drive-by shooting in Mechanicsville, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was injured in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

The 29-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital just after 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back. He is in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told police that around midnight, a group of people were in front of 797 Pryor Road, which is listed as an apartment complex in Mechanicsville. A white Dodge Durango drove by and fired shots into the crowd, hitting the victim, they said.

Police have not named any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

