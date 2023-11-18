3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 injured in drive-by shooting in Mechanicsville, police say

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was injured in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

The 29-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital just after 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back. He is in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told police that around midnight, a group of people were in front of 797 Pryor Road, which is listed as an apartment complex in Mechanicsville. A white Dodge Durango drove by and fired shots into the crowd, hitting the victim, they said.

Police have not named any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Gardner
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law facing human trafficking charges, Florida State Attorney says
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Spilled fuel cleaned up after train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, according to police. The situation is...
Man who entered Emory University Hospital Midtown with a gun identified, police say
A revenge driven Rome (10-1) team will face Hughes (9-2) Friday night in a rematch of their...
High School Football: Drive for the GHSA State Title: Langston Hughes vs Rome

Latest News

During a press conference, attorney Doug Dean announced that a class action lawsuit will soon...
Class action lawsuit to be filed against owners of LaVista apartment complex that burned down, lawyers say
The alert was canceled within minutes of it being sent out.
AMBER Alert out of Moultrie canceled after juvenile located
Reserve at LaVista Walk
Class action lawsuit to be filed against owners of LaVista apartment complex that burned down, lawyers say
Firefighters rescued an elderly woman and a K-9 from a house fire in Lithonia Saturday morning,...
Elderly woman, K-9 saved from house fire in Lithonia, fire department says