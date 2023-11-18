3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County. (Source: WNEM)
By La'Nita Brooks, Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 20-year-old hunter in Michigan is being recognized for catching the “Biggest Buck” in an event in Tuscola County this week.

Blake Spencer said he bagged the buck of a lifetime, scoring 16 points.

“It was honestly the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life because I didn’t think he was that big,” Spencer said. “But he ended up being about 175 pounds.”

The 20-year-old called the deer Bigfoot and he said he had been hunting the animal for the past two years.

This week, his patient and steady chase won him the “Biggest Buck” award at the Buck Pole event at Ben’s Great Outdoors.

Spencer said he has been hunting since he was about 8 years old.

“I started getting into it from my dad,” he said. “This is a huge bonding experience for us.”

Spencer said he plans to add the deer to his collection.

“A lot of people in Michigan will never see a deer of this caliber. I got lucky to be able to hunt him and harvest him,” he said.

Spencer was awarded a package valued at $3,520, a trophy, rifle, boots, and a tripod for his 16-point catch.

“Hunting is really my passion. I live and breathe hunting and it’s really all I think about,” Spencer said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Gardner
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law facing human trafficking charges, Florida State Attorney says
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Spilled fuel cleaned up after train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, according to police. The situation is...
Man who entered Emory University Hospital Midtown with a gun identified, police say
A revenge driven Rome (10-1) team will face Hughes (9-2) Friday night in a rematch of their...
High School Football: Drive for the GHSA State Title: Langston Hughes vs Rome

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
Multiple people injured after explosion in Midtown Atlanta, police say
A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Multiple people injured after explosion in Midtown Atlanta, police say
Multiple people injured after explosion in Midtown Atlanta, police say
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert