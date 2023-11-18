3-Degree Guarantee
Elderly woman, dog saved from house fire in Lithonia, fire department says

By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early-morning house fire in Lithonia sent four people to the hospital, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.

Three residents jumped out of the house off Silver Spur Drive when the fire started near 4 a.m. Saturday morning, fire officials said. Firefighters also rescued an elderly woman and a dog from the home. The victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen, they said. It has since been extinguished.

