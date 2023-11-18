Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in downtown Blue Ridge on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe around 1:39 p.m., according to the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency said crews extinguished the fire and were able to save 3 businesses and 3 homes directly exposed to it.

Officials said to avoid the downtown area to allow firefighters to gain access.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

