3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.(Fannin County Emergency Management Agency)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in downtown Blue Ridge on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe around 1:39 p.m., according to the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency said crews extinguished the fire and were able to save 3 businesses and 3 homes directly exposed to it.

Officials said to avoid the downtown area to allow firefighters to gain access.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Gardner
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law facing human trafficking charges, Florida State Attorney says
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Spilled fuel cleaned up after train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, according to police. The situation is...
Man who entered Emory University Hospital Midtown with a gun identified, police say
A revenge driven Rome (10-1) team will face Hughes (9-2) Friday night in a rematch of their...
High School Football: Drive for the GHSA State Title: Langston Hughes vs Rome

Latest News

Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County...
Fourth and final escaped Georgia inmate, murder suspect, captured near Stockbridge
Generic police lights
1 injured in drive-by shooting in Mechanicsville, police say
During a press conference, attorney Doug Dean announced that a class action lawsuit will soon...
Class action lawsuit to be filed against owners of LaVista apartment complex that burned down, lawyers say
The alert was canceled within minutes of it being sent out.
AMBER Alert out of Moultrie canceled after juvenile located