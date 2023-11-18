3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Stunning weekend ahead of big changes for the week ahead

Sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s for the weekend
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 71°

Tonight’s Low: 46°

Rain chance: 0%

A cold front snuck in through the overnight, and now sits south of the city. As high pressure filters in behind this front, we will have a lot of sunshine today and a breeze will build in.

The cold air won’t necessarily be noticeable today as highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s, but come tomorrow morning, the cooler air settles in.

Overnight, lows will drop into the low to mid 40s, ahead of another sunny day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our weather pattern changes for the week ahead as a powerful weather system builds out to our west and moves into the southeast.

A few showers will be possible Monday along a warm front, but showers and a few storms will be likely as the trailing cold front moves through the state Tuesday.

Rain will become most widespread for the afternoon and evening, and showers could linger into the overnight hours.

While a few storms are possible, severe weather at this time does not look likely.

This system will ride up the Atlantic coast Wednesday, a big travel day, so this will cause some big shake ups for Thanksgiving travel.

Thanksgiving looks dry and cooler with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the mid 50s!

A few showers could return by Friday, but that rain chance still needs some fine tuning.

