Fulton Co. jailer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate arrested, fired, deputies say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Fulton County detention officer has been arrested after having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the same facility, deputies say.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Latasha Baker, 37, is charged with several counts including smuggling banned items to inmates and breaking her oath as a public officer.

Baker had been working at the South Annex Jail in Union City where she allegedly had inappropriate behavior with a current male inmate.

The sheriff’s office said 20-year-old Jaheim Arnold was also arrested during the investigation. He is charged with illegal gun possession, obstructing police, and traffic offenses.

