3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton Co. jailer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate arrested, fired, deputies say

Latasha Baker
Latasha Baker(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Fulton County detention officer has been arrested after having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the same facility, deputies say.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Latasha Baker, 37, is charged with several counts including smuggling banned items to inmates and breaking her oath as a public officer.

Baker had been working at the South Annex Jail in Union City where she allegedly had inappropriate behavior with a current male inmate.

The sheriff’s office said 20-year-old Jaheim Arnold was also arrested during the investigation. He is charged with illegal gun possession, obstructing police, and traffic offenses.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Gardner
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law facing human trafficking charges, Florida State Attorney says
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Spilled fuel cleaned up after train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, according to police. The situation is...
Man who entered Emory University Hospital Midtown with a gun identified, police say
A revenge driven Rome (10-1) team will face Hughes (9-2) Friday night in a rematch of their...
High School Football: Drive for the GHSA State Title: Langston Hughes vs Rome

Latest News

Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
Multiple people injured after explosion in Midtown Atlanta, police say
A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Multiple people injured after explosion in Midtown Atlanta, police say
Multiple people injured after explosion in Midtown Atlanta, police say
Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County...
Fourth and final escaped Georgia inmate, murder suspect, captured near Stockbridge