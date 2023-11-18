3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fourth and final escaped Georgia inmate, murder suspect, captured near Stockbridge

Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County...
Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The last of the four Georgia inmates who escaped from a central Georgia detention center in October has been captured, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Several authorities arrested 52-year-old Joey Fournier near Stockbridge just before noon on Saturday, the office said. Fournier is a murder suspect in an ongoing case.

A photo provided by the sheriff’s office shows Fournier being arrested outside of what appears to be a Quality Inn. He will reportedly be returned to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center later today.

“We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a statement. “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard working law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and from all of our partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these four fugitives back into custody.”

Caption

Fournier, alongside Chavis Stokes, Marc Anderson and Johnifer Barnwell, escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center on Oct. 16. Officials said the men climbed through a damaged window and fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger.

Barnwell, 37, was found at a home in Augusta on Nov. 12. He was being held for drug distribution.

Stokes, 29, was arrested in Macon County on Oct. 26. He was being held for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

Anderson, 24, was arrested inside a Buckhead apartment on Nov. 3. He was being held for aggravated assault.

RELATED STORIES:

VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates

Second escaped Georgia inmate arrested in Fulton County, U.S. Marshals confirm

Police find getaway car used in escape of 4 Georgia inmates

Reward grows as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Gardner
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law facing human trafficking charges, Florida State Attorney says
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Spilled fuel cleaned up after train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta
No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, according to police. The situation is...
Man who entered Emory University Hospital Midtown with a gun identified, police say
A revenge driven Rome (10-1) team will face Hughes (9-2) Friday night in a rematch of their...
High School Football: Drive for the GHSA State Title: Langston Hughes vs Rome

Latest News

Generic police lights
1 injured in drive-by shooting in Mechanicsville, police say
During a press conference, attorney Doug Dean announced that a class action lawsuit will soon...
Class action lawsuit to be filed against owners of LaVista apartment complex that burned down, lawyers say
The alert was canceled within minutes of it being sent out.
AMBER Alert out of Moultrie canceled after juvenile located
Reserve at LaVista Walk
Class action lawsuit to be filed against owners of LaVista apartment complex that burned down, lawyers say