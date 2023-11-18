Multiple people injured after explosion in Midtown Atlanta, police say
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people were injured following an explosion in Midtown Atlanta Saturday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the BB&T building in Atlantic Station about a report of an explosion.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and medical personnel are also on the scene to assist, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.
