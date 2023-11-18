WATCH LIVE: Victims of LaVista apartment fire speak out against landlord in press conference

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some former residents of The Reserve at LaVista Walk, which burned down a week ago, will speak in a press conference on Saturday.

The residents allege that the building’s commercial landlord has a negligent safety record, according to a statement from the Dean Thaxton law firm. The firm says the landlord owns several other properties in Atlanta.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments

“It’s too late for the hundreds of us who called the Reserve home, but we hope to save tenants in my landlord’s other properties the anguish of watching their home burn and knowing that their landlord failed in their most important duty to maintain a safe property,” Alyssa Greene, a former resident, said in the statement. She is expected to speak at the conference.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the building and dozens lost their homes, the American Red Cross said. The complex is expected to be torn down, according to the fire department.

Two people, Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn, face charges of first-degree criminal damage to property and reckless conduct in connection to the fire. Police believe it was caused by fireworks being shot from the building’s roof.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say

An Atlanta Police Department officer lost his cat in the fire. Several people were also treated for smoke inhalation — including 5-year-old Audrey Abuna, her mother Judy Abuna said. On Monday, the mother wasn’t sure when her daughter, who has a medical condition, would be released from the hospital.

“I stay positive,” Judy said. “Whatever happens, my daughter keeps me going.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother waits for daughter to be released from hospital after escaping northeast Atlanta apartment fire

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.