19-year-old shot at Atlantic Station almost a year after deadly shooting in same area

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old was shot at Atlantic Station late Saturday night, according to police.

Officers said they were called to the shopping center after 11 p.m. The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition and treated for a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. Shots were reportedly fired in a large crowd of teens, striking the victim, according to police.

A spokesperson for Atlantic Station said the shooting happened on Target Midtown’s greenspace. Two people were arrested and are facing weapons charges, she said. They have not been identified.

The incident comes nearly a year after a 12-year-old and 15-year-old, identified as Zyion Charles and Kameron Jackson, were killed in a shooting by the shopping center.

The two were part of a group of teenagers who were escorted off Atlantic Station for violating the property’s youth curfew on Nov. 26, 2022, police said. They moved to 17th Street near the Downtown Connector overpass, where a fight led to a shooting. Five others were also injured, according to police.

Six minors were arrested in connection to the shooting: A’Micael Aziz, Antonio Jackson, Toney Wilson, Demetrius Hill, Deandre Forston and DeRodney Russell.

In October, 17-year-old Aziz agreed to a plea deal that sentenced him to ten years. He pled guilty to two counts of causing another person to become a member of a street gang. The other charges against him were dropped, but the other suspects still face murder charges.

Atlantic Station’s curfew policy says anyone under 18 must be with a guardian after 3 p.m. Nobody younger than 21 is allowed on the property after 9 p.m.

