2 injured in 2 overnight Midtown shootings, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured in two separate shootings overnight in Midtown, Atlanta police said.

A 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder near the Target off 18th Street in Atlantic Station, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Police believe someone fired shots into a large crowd of teens, but no suspect has been identified.

A bystander was also shot after two parties fought over a bike at 6th and Peachtree streets, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition. Police have arrested a possible suspect, they said.

