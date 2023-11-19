‘Farewell, Mrs. Carter’ | Tributes pour in for Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tributes from around the world immediately began pouring in after Sunday’s news that Rosalynn Carter had died at her and former President Jimmy Carter’s home in Plains, Georgia.

Her death came only days after The Carter Center in Atlanta announced she had entered hospice care.

Today, we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman and dear friend of the King family and The King Center, former First Lady #RosalynnCarter. pic.twitter.com/Hh8v4V4UAg — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 19, 2023

The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of humanitarian and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family. pic.twitter.com/o86II16utR — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 19, 2023

Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace. — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 19, 2023

In late May, the Carter Center announced Mrs. Carter was experiencing dementia.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Carter family. First Lady Rosalynn Carter dedicated her life to helping others with compassion and grace, and was a model for us all. pic.twitter.com/t96sKscfxR — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 19, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn that Rosalynn Carter has died. She was a compassionate and committed champion of #HabitatforHumanity and worked fiercely to help families around the world. #HonoringMrsCarter pic.twitter.com/oJJhFmGhIr — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) November 19, 2023

To be the First Lady is an unenviable task, but Rosalynn Carter handled it with strength and grace. She showed us what it meant to be a champion for the American people and a public servant long beyond the call of duty. We will miss you, Mrs. Carter. pic.twitter.com/fKiAVUDCSj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 19, 2023

“A proud native Georgian, she had an indelible impact on our nation and our state and nation as a First Lady to both,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Working alongside her husband, she championed mental health services and promoted the state she loved across the globe. Their marriage, spanning 77 years, stands as a testament to their enduring partnership. Like that marriage, her achievements will stand the test of time and continue to be celebrated by those who knew her best.”

With every moment, Rosalynn Carter showed the world the resilience of the human spirit. We thank her for serving the least of these + for giving mental health a voice in a damning silence.



My deepest condolences to President Carter and their family during this time of mourning. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 19, 2023

Tricia and I lift President Carter and his family up in prayer as we mourn the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Her impact on our state and nation will last for generations to come. Let’s all take a moment to reflect on her life as we mourn her passing. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 19, 2023

Rosalynn Carter was a great partner to a consequential President and helped to define the modern role of First Lady. She was gracious, warm - and determined.



My thoughts are with the entire Carter family and especially with the President. pic.twitter.com/2LdluNlTUE — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) November 19, 2023

“More than 96 years ago a First Lady was born years ahead of her time who urged us to take our mental health seriously,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “She was Rosalynn Carter, and sadly she has passed away. Mrs. Carter worked side by side with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, to make life better for people around the world.

“She never stopped advocating for mental health or the Equal Rights Amendment. She was an activist, author and humanitarian, travelled internationally as her husband’s envoy and was the model for the modern day First Lady. The city of Atlanta joins all of Georgia—and mourners around the world—as we honor the memory of First Lady Rosalynn Carter.”

The SPLC joins the world in mourning Rosalynn Carter, who spent her life to helping the world. Her unwavering commitment to service and her tireless efforts by President Carter's side left an indelible mark.



Let us honor her memory by carrying forward her compassion and empathy. pic.twitter.com/N0La0b8Frr — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) November 19, 2023

On Oct. 17, 2019, having married 26,765 days, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter became the longest-married presidential couple in history (George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush previously held the record).

As First Lady, Mrs. Carter managed routine duties and special projects in her office in the East Wing. She attended Cabinet meetings and major briefings, frequently represented her husband at ceremonial occasions, and served as the president’s personal emissary to Latin American countries.

Thank you !!

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter pic.twitter.com/9dBBIoyezm — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) November 19, 2023

First Lady Rosalynn Carter dedicated her life to serving others.



America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world.



My heart goes out to her entire family. pic.twitter.com/Zi8eQDlRiT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2023

“A former First Lady of Georgia and the United States, Rosalynn’s lifetime of work and her dedication for public service changed the lives of many,” said Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. “Among her many accomplishments, Rosalynn Carter will be remembered for her compassionate nature and her passion for women’s rights, human rights, and mental health reform.

“The State of Georgia and the United States are better places because of Rosalynn Carter.”

A great soul has passed. Rosalyn Carter, wife of President Jimmy Carter, passed away today at age 96. A humanitarian through to the end, she was a fierce advocate for mental health issues. She brought grace and kindness to the White House. She was a treasure. She will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2023

“Beyond her influential role as a top presidential adviser, First Lady Carter stood out as one of the world’s foremost advocates for mental health care and the crucial role of caregivers in American life,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “Her unwavering commitment to these causes has undoubtedly had a lasting impact on our nation, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations.

“In these moments of grief, may we find solace in the enduring grace and strength exemplified by First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Her legacy will serve as a source of inspiration, reminding us to strive for a more compassionate and understanding world.”

All her life Rosalynn Carter dedicated herself to serving others. As First Lady she served our country with grace and kindness. My heart is with her love of over 75 years, President Carter and their family today. pic.twitter.com/StYOTnheik — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 19, 2023

Rosalynn Carter was a remarkable leader. Unwavering in her partnership with her husband, Jimmy, she built upon the work they did together by championing the causes of mental health, human rights, and the needs of children around the world. I was blessed to have been able to work… — Al Gore (@algore) November 19, 2023

“Mrs. Carter’s unwavering commitment to public service and advocacy has touched the lives of countless individuals. Her tireless efforts in mental health awareness, caregiving, and human rights have paved the way for positive change,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

This story is developing.

