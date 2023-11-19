3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dozens attend metro Atlanta community event for prison reform

Dozens attend metro Atlanta community event for prison reform
By Amanda Rose
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over twenty years ago, Chris Willars says he was sentenced to 144 years in prison.

For good behavior, he only served 17 years.

“I got in the car with a cousin one night, he committed a robbery,” said Willars.

With a criminal record, Willars struggled to find a job. Today, he’s an entrepreneur running his own vocational school.

“It’s difficult when you have to check that box. A lot of times they don’t look at you for the individual you are now versus who you were when you might have taken part in that crime,” he said.

Willars’ story is far from unique.

Dozens filled 404 Sports Bar and Grill in Morrow on Saturday night including non-profits advocating for prison reform, therapists who work with incarcerated people, and those who served time themselves, in a community event called “the hope mixer.”

“Regardless of if you’re behind the jail walls or not, everyone needs just a little bit of hope. Knowing you have people behind you, supporting you,” said Dr. Diana Watley, community organizer for “The Hope Rally.”

Dr. Watley says the event is about networking, whether it’s therapy, housing, education, and more. She wants to provide the resources former offenders need to succeed.

“We need to change how we see them. That they’re still human. That no matter what mistake that has been made that they’re still human,” she said.

James White, who also attended the event, says he spent two years behind bars.

“I’m a testament to what anybody can do. I’m nothing special,” said White.

Today, the Fulton County assistant solicitor general, says education and employment is essential to prevent recidivism.

“It’s more than needed. Second chances are like a must. We must give second chances,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Gardner
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law facing human trafficking charges, Florida State Attorney says
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Spilled fuel cleaned up after train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta

Latest News

Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Dozens attend metro Atlanta community event for prison reform
Dozens attend metro Atlanta community event for prison reform
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta