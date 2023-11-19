3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Chillier and dry Sunday, rain and storms return Tuesday

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s today
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Enjoy the beautiful sunshine today, because changes are on the horizon.

Now that the cooler air has settled in across the state behind a cold front and a wedge is starting to build, we are waking up much cooler to kick off Sunday.

After a day in the 70s yesterday, this afternoon expect highs to top out only in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be dreary and cool with mostly cloudy skies, some drizzle, and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday is the day we will watch very carefully as a strong weather system will roll into the southeast.

As of now, this will bring widespread rain and maybe a few storms south and west of Atlanta starting Tuesday morning through the early evening.

No severe weather is expected at this time, but some very gusty wind is possible up in the mountains.

A few showers are possible Wednesday, otherwise it’ll be a mostly cloudy, windy, and cool day with highs in the mid 50s.

Thanksgiving looks cold and dry with a morning in the 30s and highs in the 50s under partly cloudy skies!

A few showers will be possible Friday into early Saturday, but most of the start of next weekend looks dry.

Beautiful day today before rain returns tomorrow through mid week. Thanksgiving looks cool and...
Beautiful day today before rain returns tomorrow through mid week. Thanksgiving looks cool and dry.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

