3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: Dad drives drunk, crashes with toddlers in the car

FILE - Police say a dad crashed while driving drunk with his children in the car.
FILE - Police say a dad crashed while driving drunk with his children in the car.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 35-year-old Indiana man was arrested after police say he crashed his car while driving drunk with toddlers in the car, WFIE reports.

Evansville Police officers were called to the scene late Saturday night after receiving an iPhone emergency alert that the owner was involved in an accident.

Authorities say the driver, Ekmal Louis, told officers that he crashed into a pole.

According to an affidavit, Louis admitted to officers that he passed out at the wheel because he was drunk. He told officers that he drank eight beers before driving. Officers say he blew a .17 on a breath test.

Officers say they later discovered that his 2 and 3-year-old children were inside the car during the accident. A family member picked up the children and brought them home before officers arrived, according to police.

Louis was arrested without bond and is charged with public intoxication, neglect of dependent, leaving the scene of the crash and operating without ever receiving license prior.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
Jimmie Gardner
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law facing human trafficking charges, Florida State Attorney says
Joey Fournier was the last of four escaped Georgia inmates to be captured, the Bibb County...
Fourth and final escaped Georgia inmate, murder suspect, captured near Stockbridge
President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the...
New study casts more doubt on JFK assassination’s ‘magic bullet’

Latest News

FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 ‘very sick’ babies have been evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, where trauma patients remain
FILE - Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology,...
K-12 schools improve protection against online attacks, but many are vulnerable to ransomware gangs
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, holds a trophy after winning the Formula...
F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say