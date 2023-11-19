Police search for man after attempted Truist Bank robbery in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Atlanta Saturday morning.

According to Atlanta police, the incident happened at the Truist Bank located at 3020 Peachtree Road NW. When officers got there, they were told that the man entered the bank and approached an employee, brandishing a firearm and demanding money from the cash drawer.

When the employee couldn’t open the drawer, the man quickly left the bank, police said. Witnesses described the man as a slim black male holding a Pringles can, wearing a blue Aeropostale shirt with red and white writing, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

If you have seen this man in the photo, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.