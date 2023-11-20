3-Degree Guarantee
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment building in DeKalb

A man is dead after a double shooting late Sunday night in Clarkston, DeKalb police say.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County.

It happened Sunday just before midnight at an apartment building on the 1400 block of Post Oak Drive in Clarkston.

Police say one man was killed and another man was injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

One person in custody in connection to this shooting, police say.

The investigation continues. If you have any information, contact the DeKalb Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

