19-year-old injured in Atlanta shooting, police say

The shooting happened on Westview Drive, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
The shooting happened on Westview Drive, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man was injured following a shooting in Atlanta Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on Westview Drive, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man was later taken to a hospital and is alert and conscious.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

