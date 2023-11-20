3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Nurse who served during World War II celebrates 100th birthday

A Black nurse who served during World War II has turned 100 years old.
A Black nurse who served during World War II has turned 100 years old.(WJAR)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – A Black woman who served as a nurse during World War II just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Dr. Bennie Fleming, from Rhode Island, turned 100 years old Sunday.

While celebrating the milestone, Fleming looked over photos from her past.

“I’m looking at somebody who was so young who thought she knew everything but knew absolutely nothing,” she said.

One of the photos shows a very young Fleming as a wartime nurse.

“That experience for me was the reason that I don’t talk too freely about my time in the service,” she said.

Other photos show Fleming with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and special family portraits.

“Unbelievable how the years go by,” Fleming said.

Fleming said it all began for her when she started her service in the 1940s going from one fort to the next and experiencing segregation first-hand.

“Barracks for the Black nurses and barracks for the whites, and we were not involved in the officer’s club at that time,” she said.

While Fleming was at Fort Huachuca in Arizona, she met the person she would marry, a doctor from Rhode Island.

Fleming moved to Rhode Island with her husband, had children and became the first Black nurse to teach in the School of Nursing in Rhode Island. She worked in different hospitals and sadly lost her husband to cancer 30 years ago.

Fleming educated Rhode Island youth for more than 40 years before retiring at age 71.

“It’s so rewarding to have young people because I was working with young people. That’s why I wanted to be in Planned Parenthood, to help them along the way. And I value, I value very much my work with Planned Parenthood,” she said.

At 100 years of age now, Fleming still remains very active. She drives to Boston and walks two miles every day. She also is an active gardener.

“Oh, I love my garden,” she said.

Fleming said she wants to keep moving to maintain her independence.

“Fortunately, I don’t have any physical problems except having broken a leg, a femur or something like that, but I don’t have any physical diseases that you know some other people have that keep you from doing things. So, I’ve been lucky in that way,” she said.

In 2002, the Rhode Island Senate passed a resolution honoring Fleming for her lifetime of service to the children of Providence schools.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the...
New study casts more doubt on JFK assassination’s ‘magic bullet’
Police lights
5 injured in several overnight metro Atlanta shootings, police say

Latest News

Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
ATLVault: Atlanta Constitution building, Buckhead cemetery named in peril
What to know about Medicare open enrollment
What to know about Medicare open enrollment
What to know about Medicare open enrollment
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump’s trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide